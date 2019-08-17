Montero, Oliva and David lead DSL Blue Jays in win

, (AP) -- Adrian Montero, Daniel Oliva and Gary David each had three hits, as the DSL Blue Jays beat the DSL Orioles1 9-2 on Saturday.

Montero doubled and singled twice, scoring three runs while also driving in three.

Up 1-0 in the second, DSL Blue Jays extended its lead when Montero hit a two-run double and then scored on a single by Oliva.

The DSL Orioles1 cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Joel Munoz hit an RBI single, driving in Moises Ramirez.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The DSL Blue Jays later scored in three additional innings to put the game out of reach, including three runs in the eighth.

DSL Blue Jays right-hander Fernando Chacon (4-5) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jordany Vasquez (4-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game after giving up four runs and five hits over two innings.

In the losing effort, DSL Orioles1 got contributions throughout its order, as five players picked up at least a pair of hits.