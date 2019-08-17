Philadelphia puts win streak on the line against San Diego

San Diego Padres (56-65, fourth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (64-58, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Dinelson Lamet (1-2, 3.86 ERA) Phillies: Zach Eflin (7-11, 4.49 ERA)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia enters the matchup as winners of their last four games.

The Phillies are 38-26 on their home turf. Philadelphia's lineup has 157 home runs this season, Bryce Harper leads them with 26 homers.

The Padres are 27-32 on the road. San Diego has slugged .431 this season. Hunter Renfroe leads the club with a .541 slugging percentage, including 49 extra-base hits and 31 home runs. The Phillies won the last meeting 8-4. Vince Velasquez earned his fifth victory and Harper went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Philadelphia. Chris Paddack took his sixth loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cesar Hernandez leads the Phillies with 128 hits and has 53 RBIs. Harper is 12-for-39 with seven home runs and 17 RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Renfroe leads the Padres with 49 extra base hits and has 61 RBIs. Eric Hosmer is 13-for-40 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .263 batting average, 4.77 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Padres: 5-5, .256 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: (elbow), Edubray Ramos: (shoulder), Pat Neshek: (hamstring), Adam Morgan: (hip), Tommy Hunter: (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: (biceps), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (elbow), Victor Arano: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (undisclosed), Andrew McCutchen: (knee), Jay Bruce: (hip), Rhys Hoskins: (hand).

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: (forearm), Robert Stock: (bicep), Garrett Richards: (elbow), Jacob Nix: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (shoulder), Aaron Loup: (elbow), Brett Kennedy: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: (knee), Jose Castillo: (finger), Franchy Cordero: (quad), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (back), Ian Kinsler: (neck).