Astros look to break 3-game skid against Athletics

Houston Astros (78-44, first in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (69-52, second in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Rogelio Armenteros (1-0, 1.93 ERA) Athletics: Chris Bassitt (8-5, 3.56 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Houston enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Athletics are 28-26 against AL West teams. Oakland has hit 193 home runs this season, sixth in the American League. Matt Chapman leads the team with 29, averaging one every 15.2 at-bats.

The Astros are 38-13 in division games. Houston has slugged .490, good for second in the American League. George Springer leads the club with a .578 slugging percentage, including 46 extra-base hits and 26 home runs. The Athletics won the last meeting 7-6. Jake Diekman recorded his first victory and Matt Olson went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs for Oakland. Chris Devenski registered his second loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chapman leads the Athletics with 29 home runs and is batting .259. Olson is 11-for-38 with a double, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Michael Brantley leads the Astros with 148 hits and is batting .332. Yuli Gurriel has 14 hits and is batting .412 over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .249 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Astros: 6-4, .304 batting average, 4.36 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: (elbow), Marco Estrada: (lumbar strain), Ramon Laureano: (hip), Josh Phegley: (thumb).

Astros Injuries: Brad Peacock: (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow), Josh James: (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: (hamstring).