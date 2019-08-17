Diamondbacks look to break 3-game skid against Giants

San Francisco Giants (62-61, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (61-62, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Diamondbacks: Taylor Clarke (4-3, 5.46 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Diamondbacks are 22-34 against teams from the NL West. Arizona has slugged .449 this season. Ketel Marte leads the team with a .568 slugging percentage, including 60 extra-base hits and 25 home runs.

The Giants have gone 32-27 against division opponents. The San Francisco offense has compiled a .241 batting average as a team this season, Buster Posey leads the team with a mark of .259. The Giants won the last meeting 10-9. Will Smith recorded his fifth victory and Mike Yastrzemski went 3-for-6 with three home runs and four RBIs for San Francisco. Yoan Lopez took his fifth loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 28 home runs and is batting .273. Nick Ahmed is 12-for-36 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 117 hits and is batting .255. Yastrzemski is 9-for-30 with three doubles, six home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .268 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored by one run

Giants: 6-4, .272 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: (forearm), Taijuan Walker: (elbow), Robbie Ray: (lower back), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: (knee).

Giants Injuries: Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Shaun Anderson: (finger), Steven Duggar: (shoulder), Pablo Sandoval: (elbow).