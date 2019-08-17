Plesac scheduled to start for Cleveland against New York

Cleveland Indians (73-50, second in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (82-42, first in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Zach Plesac (6-3, 3.27 ERA) Yankees: James Paxton (8-6, 4.40 ERA)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Carlos Santana and the Indians will take on the Yankees Saturday.

The Yankees are 48-19 in home games. New York ranks third in the majors in hitting with a .272 batting average, Gio Urshela leads the team with an average of .342.

The Indians have gone 34-24 away from home. The Cleveland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.73. Shane Bieber leads the team with a 3.27 earned run average. The Yankees won the last meeting 3-2. Masahiro Tanaka earned his ninth victory and Aaron Judge went 2-for-3 with a double for New York. Aaron Civale registered his second loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 151 hits and has 81 RBIs. Urshela is 21-for-41 with three doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Franmil Reyes leads the Indians with 29 home runs home runs and is slugging .501. Jose Ramirez is 13-for-37 with four doubles, five home runs and 16 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .274 batting average, 6.14 ERA, outscored by one run

Indians: 6-4, .266 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Yankees Injuries: Stephen Tarpley: (elbow), Luis Severino: (shoulder), CC Sabathia: (knee), Jordan Montgomery: (elbow), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Ben Heller: (elbow), David Hale: (spine), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jake Barrett: (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (elbow), Jacoby Ellsbury: (hip), Luke Voit: (hernia), Edwin Encarnacion: (wrist), Greg Bird: (foot), Miguel Andujar: (labrum).

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: (groin), Jefry Rodriguez: (shoulder), Dan Otero: (shoulder), Tyler Olson: (undisclosed), Corey Kluber: (arm), A.J. Cole: (shoulder), Carlos Carrasco: (leukemia), Cody Anderson: (elbow), Bradley Zimmer: (shoulder), Jordan Luplow: (hamstring), Christian Arroyo: (forearm).