Moya’s single leads AZL Angels over AZL Cubs 1 in 10 innings

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Kendy Moya hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the AZL Angels to a 7-4 win over the AZL Cubs 1 on Saturday.

Edwin Bisay scored on the single after he reached base on a forceout, advanced to second on an error and then went to third on an error. The single came after William Rivera and Cristian Gomez scored on an error to give the AZL Angels the lead earlier in the inning.

Jenrry Gonzalez (2-2) got the win with four innings of scoreless relief while Elias Herrera (2-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.