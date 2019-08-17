Charles, Valle lead Yucatan to 7-2 win over Campeche

YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- Dustin Crenshaw hurled seven scoreless innings, leading the Leones de Yucatan over the Piratas de Campeche in a 7-2 win on Friday.

Crenshaw (3-1) allowed four hits while striking out four to pick up the win.

Up 1-0, Yucatan batted around in the sixth inning, sending 11 batters to the plate and scoring six runs, including home runs by Art Charles, Xavier Scruggs, and Sebastian Valle.

Frank Garces (5-10) went five innings, allowing one run and three hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out five and walked three.

Olmo Rosario singled three times for the Piratas.