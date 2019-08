SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Luis Asuncion and Kellen Strahm hit back-to-back home runs in the sixth inning to give Spokane Indians a 2-1 win over Vancouver Canadians on Friday.

Asuncion homered and singled in the win.

Billy Layne Jr. (2-0) got the win with four innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Vancouver starter Alex Nolan (1-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game.