Solarte’s single leads AZL Padres 2 to 4-2 win over AZL Brewers Gold

PHOENIX (AP) -- Angel Solarte hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the AZL Padres 2 to a 4-2 win over the AZL Brewers Gold on Saturday.

The single by Solarte, part of a two-run inning, gave the AZL Padres 2 a 3-2 lead before Junior Perez scored on a wild pitch later in the inning.

In the top of the sixth, AZL Padres 2 scored on an error that brought home Cristian Heredia. Later in the inning, Emmanuel Guerra hit a triple to give the AZL Padres 2 a 2-0 lead. AZL Brewers Gold answered in the seventh inning when Ashton McGee hit a two-run home run.

Eudi Asencio (2-1) got the win in relief while Cam Robinson (0-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

With the win, AZL Padres 2 improved to 4-1 against AZL Brewers Gold this season.