Mendoza, Navarro lift Monterrey over Tijuana 11-4

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) -- Victor Mendoza homered and singled twice, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple as the Sultanes de Monterrey topped the Toros de Tijuana 11-4 on Friday.

Yamaico Navarro doubled and singled twice with two runs for Monterrey.

Monterrey took the lead in the first when it scored five runs, including a three-run home run by Chris Roberson and a solo home run by Mendoza.

The Sultanes later added two runs in the second, fourth, and sixth innings to put the game away.

Monterrey left-hander Marco Tovar (5-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter James Russell (8-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing seven runs and six hits over one inning.

Ricky Alvarez homered and singled, driving in two runs for the Toros.