New Orleans beats San Antonio 4-2

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Peter O'Brien and Jesus Sanchez scored on an error in the eighth inning, leading the New Orleans Baby Cakes to a 4-2 win over the San Antonio Missions on Friday.

The play, part of a three-run inning, gave the Baby Cakes a 3-2 lead before Yadiel Rivera hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Missions went up 2-1 when Corey Ray scored on a forceout in the seventh.

Mike Kickham (4-5) got the win in relief while Miguel Sanchez (4-5) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.