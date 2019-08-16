Lipka’s double leads Trenton to 7-5 win over Reading

READING, Pa. (AP) -- Matt Lipka hit a run-scoring double in the eighth inning, leading the Trenton Thunder to a 7-5 win over the Reading Fightin Phils on Friday.

The double by Lipka, part of a two-run inning, gave the Thunder a 6-5 lead before Hoy Jun Park hit an RBI double later in the inning.

Isiah Gilliam hit a three-run home run in the first inning and Kellin Deglan hit a solo home run in the fourth to give the Thunder a 4-2 lead. The Fightin Phils came back to take a 5-4 lead in the fourth inning when Cornelius Randolph hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run single by Jose Antequera.

Trenton tied the game 5-5 in the sixth when Deglan scored when a runner was thrown out.

Andrew Bellatti (2-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Jakob Hernandez (5-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Josh Stephen singled three times, scoring two runs for the Fightin Phils.