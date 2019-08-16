George hits walk-off double in 10th, NW Arkansas beats Tulsa 3-2

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) -- Jordan George had a walk-off double in the 10th inning, as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals beat the Tulsa Drillers 3-2 on Friday.

Blake Perkins scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a double by George.

The Drillers tied the game 2-2 in the top of the eighth when Connor Wong hit a two-run home run.

Both NW Arkansas starter J.C. Cloney and Tulsa starter Leo Crawford delivered strong pitching performances. Cloney went seven scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out five. Crawford went six innings, allowing two runs and five hits. He also struck out three and walked one.

Daniel Tillo (1-1) got the win in relief while Yordy Cabrera (1-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.