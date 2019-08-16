Watson leads Vermont to 13-6 win over Brooklyn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) -- Josh Watson hit a three-run home run and had two hits, driving in four as the Vermont Lake Monsters defeated the Brooklyn Cyclones 13-6 on Friday. With the victory, the Lake Monsters swept the three-game series.

Down 3-0 in the fourth, Brooklyn cut into the lead when Yoel Romero scored on an error.

The Lake Monsters added to their lead in the sixth inning when Watson hit a three-run home run.

The Lake Monsters punctuated the blowout with four runs in the seventh and three in the eighth. In the seventh, Logan Davidson hit a two-run double, while Yerdel Vargas hit a three-run home run in the eighth.

Yorlenis Noa (1-5) got the win with 3 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Brooklyn starter Matt Cleveland (3-3) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.