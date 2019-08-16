Isbel’s walk leads Wilmington to 6-5 win over Down East

KINSTON, N.C. (AP) -- Kyle Isbel drew a bases-loaded walk in the eighth inning, leading the Wilmington Blue Rocks to a 6-5 win over the Down East Wood Ducks on Friday.

The walk by Isbel came in the midst of a five-run inning and tied the game 3-3. Later in the inning, Wilmington took the lead when Tyler Hill drew a bases-loaded walk and then added to it when Nick Pratto and Sebastian Rivero drew walks with the bases loaded.

In the bottom of the ninth, Down East cut into the lead on a home run by Yanio Perez that scored Sherten Apostel.

Robert Garcia (2-2) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Down East starter Tim Brennan (4-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In the losing effort, Down East got contributions throughout its order, as five players picked up at least a pair of hits. Apostel homered and singled, scoring two runs. The Wood Ducks squandered some scoring chances, leaving 13 runners on base in the loss.