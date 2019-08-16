Betts leads Bowling Green to 5-1 win over Dayton

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) -- Chris Betts hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods to a 5-1 win over the Dayton Dragons on Friday.

The home run by Betts, part of a four-run inning, gave the Hot Rods a 4-0 lead before Osmy Gregorio hit a solo home run later in the inning.

In the top of the seventh, Dayton cut into the lead on a single by Miles Gordon that scored Miguel Hernandez.

Bowling Green right-hander Alan Strong (9-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Connor Curlis (4-5) took the loss in the Midwest League game after giving up five runs and six hits over 5 2/3 innings.