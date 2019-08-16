Herrera leads Palm Beach over Daytona 6-2

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Ivan Herrera had three hits and scored two runs as the Palm Beach Cardinals defeated the Daytona Tortugas 6-2 on Friday.

Palm Beach started the scoring with a big second inning, when it crossed the plate for four runs, including a two-run double by Cole Kreuter.

The Cardinals later tacked on a run in both the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, Scott Hurst hit an RBI single, while Nick Plummer hit an RBI double in the seventh.

Palm Beach starter Alvaro Seijas (3-1) picked up the win after allowing just three hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Aaron Fossas (1-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game after allowing four runs and six hits over five innings.