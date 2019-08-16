Harris’ homer leads Mississippi to 2-0 win over Birmingham

PEARL, Miss. (AP) -- Trey Harris hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Mississippi Braves to a 2-0 win over the Birmingham Barons on Friday.

The home run by Harris scored Braden Shewmake and provided all the offense for Mississippi.

Mississippi starter Nolan Kingham (1-1) picked up the win after allowing just three hits over seven scoreless innings. Opposing starter Blake Battenfield (5-5) took the tough loss in the Southern League game after allowing two runs and four hits over six innings.

The Barons were blanked for the ninth time this season, while the Braves' staff recorded their 15th shutout of the year.