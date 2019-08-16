Frost’s double leads Winston-Salem to 5-2 win over Potomac

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- Tyler Frost hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Winston-Salem Dash to a 5-2 win over the Potomac Nationals on Friday.

The double by Frost, part of a three-run inning, gave the Dash a 4-2 lead before Andrew Vaughn hit an RBI double later in the inning.

Gage Canning and KJ Harrison hit solo home runs in the first and second innings to give the Nationals a 2-0 lead. The Dash tied it up with runs in both the second and fourth innings. In the second, Jameson Fisher hit a solo home run, while Vaughn scored on a forceout in the fourth.

Mitch Roman doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base for Winston-Salem.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Winston-Salem right-hander Jonathan Stiever (6-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Malvin Pena (5-9) took the loss in the Carolina League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and seven hits over four innings.