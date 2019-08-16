Simcox’s single leads Lakeland to 4-2 win over Bradenton

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- A.J. Simcox hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning, leading the Lakeland Flying Tigers to a 4-2 win over the Bradenton Marauders on Friday.

The single by Simcox came in the midst of a three-run inning and gave the Flying Tigers a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Jordan Pearce hit an RBI double, bringing home Simcox.

The Marauders took a 2-1 lead when Cal Mitchell hit an RBI single, scoring Daniel Amaral in the sixth.

Kody Clemens doubled twice and singled for Lakeland.

Lakeland right-hander Paul Richan (1-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Conner Loeprich (1-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game after allowing four runs and nine hits over six innings.