Nelson’s single leads Jupiter to 4-2 win over Fort Myers

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- James Nelson hit a run-scoring single in the second inning, leading the Jupiter Hammerheads to a 4-2 win over the Fort Myers Miracle on Friday.

The single by Nelson capped a two-run inning and gave the Hammerheads a 2-1 lead after Demetrius Sims hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

The Hammerheads later tacked on a run in both the third and seventh innings. In the third, JJ Bleday scored on a double play, while Jerar Encarnacion hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Micah Brown in the seventh.

Fort Myers saw its comeback attempt come up short after Trey Cabbage scored on a groundout in the ninth inning to cut the Jupiter lead to 4-2.

Taylor Braley (2-5) got the win with five innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Fort Myers starter Jordan Balazovic (6-4) took the loss in the Florida State League game.