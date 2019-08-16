Hernandez, Sloniger spur Bluefield to 4-0 win over Greeneville

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (AP) -- Ryan Sloniger homered and had two hits, and Roither Hernandez struck out nine hitters over six innings as the Bluefield Blue Jays defeated the Greeneville Reds 4-0 on Friday.

Hernandez (3-4) picked up the win after he walked one while allowing three hits.

In the bottom of the second, Bluefield grabbed the lead on a solo home run by Sloniger. The Blue Jays then added two runs in the third and a run in the fourth. In the third, Leonardo Jimenez hit a two-run single, while Eric Rivera scored on an error in the fourth.

Graham Ashcraft (2-3) went three innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the Appalachian League game. He also struck out one and walked two.

For the Reds, Tyler Callihan tripled and singled. Greeneville was held off the scoreboard for the second time this season, while the Bluefield staff recorded its third shutout of the year.