Kendall, Taylor lift Rancho Cuca. over Modesto 11-2

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Jeren Kendall homered and singled twice, driving home four runs and scoring a couple as the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes topped the Modesto Nuts 11-2 on Thursday. With the victory, the Quakes swept the three-game series.

Chris Taylor homered and singled with three RBIs and two runs for Rancho Cuca..

Rancho Cuca. took the lead in the first when Jeter Downs hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run home run by Kendall.

Rancho Cuca. later scored in three additional innings, including a five-run second, when Taylor hit a three-run home run to help put the game out of reach.

Austin Hamilton (6-3) got the win in relief while Modesto starter Steven Moyers (2-3) took the loss in the California League game.

Jake Scheiner homered and singled for the Nuts.

With the win, Rancho Cuca. improved to 6-3 against Modesto this season.