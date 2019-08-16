Olson’s double leads Eugene to 5-3 win over Salem-Keizer

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- Jacob Olson hit a run-scoring double in the second inning, leading the Eugene Emeralds to a 5-3 win over the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes on Thursday.

The double by Olson started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Emeralds a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Pedro Martinez hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Jake Washer.

After Salem-Keizer scored a run in the third, the Volcanoes cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Beicker Mendoza hit a solo home run and Jairo Pomares hit an RBI single.

The Emeralds tacked on another run in the seventh when Washer scored on a groundout.

Bryan King (2-1) got the win in relief while Salem-Keizer starter Conner Nurse (0-3) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Stranding 13 men on base, the Volcanoes did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss. Kwan Adkins reached base four times for the Volcanoes.