Aviles Jr.’s run leads Biloxi to 7-3 win over Mobile

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) -- Dillon Thomas hit a run-scoring fielder's choice in the first inning, leading the Biloxi Shuckers to a 7-3 win over the Mobile BayBears in the second game of a doubleheader on Thursday.

The fielder's choice started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the Shuckers a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Biloxi scored on three more plays, including an RBI single by Jake Gatewood.

The Shuckers later tacked on a run in both the third and fifth innings. In the third, Max McDowell hit an RBI single, while C.J. Hinojosa hit an RBI single in the fifth.

Clayton Andrews (1-0) got the win in relief while Mobile starter Luis Madero (4-10) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Bo Way hit a pair of solo homers for the BayBears.

The Shuckers swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 3-2. Biloxi improved to 13-3 against Mobile this season.