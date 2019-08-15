Thomas hits two homers as Tulsa tops Springfield 7-1

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Cody Thomas hit a pair of homers, leading the Tulsa Drillers to a 7-1 win over the Springfield Cardinals on Thursday.

Eric Peterson and Carlos Rincon also homered for the Drillers.

The home runs by Thomas, both solo shots, came in the sixth off Roel Ramirez and in the seventh off Jacob Patterson.

Tulsa right-hander Edwin Uceta (6-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Evan Kruczynski (2-8) took the loss in the Texas League game after allowing four runs and five hits over four innings.

Tulsa improved to 19-9 against Springfield this season.