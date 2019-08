Montes’ double leads Asheville to 6-3 win over Charleston

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- Coco Montes hit a two-run double in the first inning, leading the Asheville Tourists to a 6-3 win over the Charleston RiverDogs on Thursday.

The double by Montes scored Niko Decolati and Kyle Datres to give the Tourists a 2-0 lead.

Trailing 4-2, the RiverDogs cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Eric Wagaman hit an RBI single, driving in Oswald Peraza.

The Tourists later tacked on two runs in the eighth when Daniel Montano hit an RBI double and then scored on an error to secure the victory.

Asheville right-hander Frederis Parra (3-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on nine hits over six innings. Opposing starter Yoendrys Gomez (0-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after a rough outing in which he allowed four runs and four hits over three innings.