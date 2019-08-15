Liniak hits walk-off single in eighth, Connecticut beats Hudson Valley 2-1

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) -- Kingston Liniak hit a walk-off two-run single with one out in the eighth inning, as the Connecticut Tigers topped the Hudson Valley Renegades 2-1 in the second game of a doubleheader on Thursday.

The Renegades took a 1-0 lead in the top of the eighth when Luis Trevino hit an RBI single, driving in Jonathan Embry.

Reliever Bryce Tassin (2-0) went four innings, allowing one run and three hits to get the win. He also struck out six and walked one. Jose Roca (2-3) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and three hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

The Tigers swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 2-1 in eight innings. With the win, Connecticut improved to 4-1 against Hudson Valley this season.