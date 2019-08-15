Sports
Matthiessen, Kinneman and Escobar lead West Virginia in win
BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) -- William Matthiessen, Brett Kinneman and Elys Escobar each had three hits, as the West Virginia Black Bears beat the Batavia Muckdogs 10-4 on Thursday.
Matthiessen tripled and singled twice, scoring two runs. Kinneman doubled and singled twice, scoring three runs and driving home a couple.
Batavia cut the deficit to 2-1 in the second after Nic Ready scored on a wild pitch.
West Virginia answered in the top of the next frame, scoring five runs to extend its lead. Brendt Citta hit a two-run double en route to the six-run lead.
The Black Bears later added two runs in the fifth and one in the eighth. In the fifth, Kinneman and Jared Triolo both drove in a run, while Matthiessen hit an RBI single in the eighth.
Francis Del Orbe (3-1) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Batavia starter Jackson Rose (5-4) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.
Troy Johnston was a home run short of the cycle, driving home three runs for the Muckdogs. Dalvy Rosario doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs.
