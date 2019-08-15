Henriquez, Reed lift Hickory over Greenville 5-1

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) -- Tyreque Reed had three hits and scored two runs, and Ronny Henriquez hurled six scoreless innings as the Hickory Crawdads defeated the Greenville Drive 5-1 on Thursday.

Henriquez (4-6) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked two while allowing two hits.

Hickory started the scoring in the second inning when Melvin Novoa hit a solo home run.

The Crawdads later added two runs in the third and one in the fifth and eighth to secure the victory.

Chase Shugart (6-4) went five innings, allowing four runs and eight hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out four and walked one.

Hickory improved to 6-1 against Greenville this season.