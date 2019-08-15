Espinosa’s homer leads Syracuse to 5-3 win over Durham

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) -- Danny Espinosa hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Syracuse Mets to a 5-3 win over the Durham Bulls on Thursday.

The home run by Espinosa capped a three-run inning and gave the Mets a 3-1 lead after Dilson Herrera hit a solo home run earlier in the inning.

The Mets extended their lead in the fifth when Herrera hit a two-run home run.

Durham saw its comeback attempt come up short after Jason Coats hit an RBI single and Nate Lowe scored on a groundout in the sixth to cut the Syracuse lead to 5-3.

Herrera homered twice, driving home three runs and scoring a couple for Syracuse.

Matt Blackham (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Durham starter Josh Fleming (0-1) took the loss in the International League game.

The Bulls left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 12 baserunners in the loss.