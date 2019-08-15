Los Angeles opens 4-game series at home against White Sox

Chicago White Sox (54-65, third in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (59-63, fourth in the AL West)

10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez (7-9, 5.16 ERA) Angels: Andrew Heaney (1-3, 4.89 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Chicago are set to begin a four-game series.

The Angels are 30-30 on their home turf. Los Angeles is slugging .433 as a unit. Mike Trout leads the team with a .657 slugging percentage, including 67 extra-base hits and 39 home runs.

The White Sox have gone 24-34 away from home. The Chicago offense has compiled a .255 batting average as a team this season, Tim Anderson leads the team with a mark of .323.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with 39 home runs and is batting .294. Justin Upton is 5-for-25 with a double, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 51 extra base hits and is batting .274. Eloy Jimenez is 11-for-41 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .215 batting average, 6.80 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

White Sox: 6-4, .301 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Angels Injuries: Felix Pena: 60-day IL (knee), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Bard: 10-day IL (triceps), Justin Anderson: 10-day IL (lat), Andrelton Simmons: 10-day IL (foot), Tommy La Stella: 10-day IL (tibia), Zack Cozart: 60-day IL (shoulder), Kevan Smith: 10-day IL (back).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 60-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Carson Fulmer: 10-day IL (hamstring), Ryan Burr: 60-day IL (elbow), Manny Banuelos: 60-day IL (shoulder), Leury Garcia: day-to-day (illness), Yoan Moncada: 10-day IL (hamstring).