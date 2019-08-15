Lewis, Ching lead the way for Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (AP) -- Brandon Lewis homered and singled twice, scoring three runs and driving home a couple as the Ogden Raptors defeated the Missoula Osprey 13-3 on Wednesday.

Zac Ching doubled three times with three RBIs and a pair of runs for Ogden.

Down 1-0, the Raptors took the lead for good with two runs in the second inning. Ramon Rodriguez and Jorbit Vivas both drove in runs en route to the one-run lead.

Ogden later scored in four additional innings, including a five-run fourth, when Sauryn Lao hit a three-run home run and Rodriguez hit a solo home run to help put the game out of reach.

Ogden right-hander Elio Serrano (3-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Alex Valdez (1-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game after giving up four runs and seven hits over 2 2/3 innings.

Jose Reyes homered and doubled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for the Osprey.