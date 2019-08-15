AZL Cubs 2 beats AZL Athletics Green 6-1

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Rochest Cruz scored on an error in the ninth inning, leading the AZL Cubs 2 to a 6-1 win over the AZL Athletics Green on Thursday.

The play came in the midst of a six-run inning and gave the AZL Cubs 2 a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Reivaj Garcia hit an RBI single and then scored on a single by Ricardo Verenzuela.

Maikel Aguiar (1-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Keiro Munoz (0-3) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Brayan Buelvas singled twice, also stealing two bases for the AZL Athletics Green.