Tilson hits walk-off single in 10th, Charlotte beats Scranton/WB 13-12

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Charlie Tilson hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 10th inning, as the Charlotte Knights defeated the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 13-12 on Wednesday.

Paulo Orlando scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second.

The Knights tied the game 12-12 in the bottom of the ninth when Zack Collins drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Ramon Torres as part of a two-run inning.

Reliever Juan Minaya (4-1) went two scoreless innings, striking out five and walking one to pick up the win. David Hernandez (0-1) went one inning, allowing one run and one hit in the International League game. He also struck out two and walked two.

Collins homered twice and singled twice, driving in six runs and scoring three in the win. Trey Michalczewski singled three times, driving home two runs.

Tyler Wade doubled and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple for the RailRiders. Trey Amburgey homered and singled, driving in two runs.

Charlotte remains undefeated against Scranton/WB this season at 5-0.