Coca hits walk-off single, Wisconsin beats Cedar Rapids 3-2

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) -- Yeison Coca hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers beat the Cedar Rapids Kernels 3-2 on Wednesday.

Leugim Castillo scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and then went to third on a ground out by Je'Von Ward.

The Kernels tied the game 2-2 in the top of the ninth when Trevor Casanova hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Spencer Steer.

Reliever Max Lazar (6-2) picked up the win after he allowed two runs and three hits over four innings. He also struck out seven and walked one. Nate Hadley (1-1) allowed one run and got two outs in the Midwest League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Castillo singled twice, also stealing a base in the win.

Daniel Ozoria singled twice, also stealing two bases for the Kernels.