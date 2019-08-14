Bailey, Adams lead Corpus Christi to 7-3 win over Frisco

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) -- Jake Adams homered and had three hits, driving in two, and Brandon Bailey struck out nine hitters over five innings as the Corpus Christi Hooks defeated the Frisco RoughRiders 7-3 on Wednesday.

Bailey (4-3) allowed one hit while walking one to pick up the win.

Corpus Christi started the scoring with a big third inning, when it exploded for five runs, including an RBI single by Chuckie Robinson.

The Hooks later tacked on a run in both the fourth and fifth innings. In the fourth, Osvaldo Duarte scored on an error, while Adams hit a solo home run in the fifth.

Blake Bass (7-3) went three innings, allowing five runs and seven hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out one and walked three.

Eliezer Alvarez singled twice, also stealing a base for the RoughRiders.