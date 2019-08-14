Sports
Gray’s homer leads Montgomery to 5-4 win over Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) -- Tristan Gray hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the Montgomery Biscuits to a 5-4 win over the Jackson Generals on Wednesday.
The home run by Gray scored Vidal Brujan to tie the game 4-4.
The Biscuits took the lead for good in the ninth when Carl Chester hit a solo home run.
Jhonleider Salinas (3-1) got the win in relief while West Tunnell (1-1) took the loss in the Southern League game.
For the Generals, Daulton Varsho homered and doubled twice, driving in three runs.
