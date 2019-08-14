Hawkins’ homer leads San Jose to 11-3 win over Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) -- Courtney Hawkins hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the San Jose Giants to an 11-3 win over the Visalia Rawhide on Tuesday.

The home run by Hawkins capped a four-run inning and gave the Giants a 5-2 lead after Diego Rincones hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

San Jose later scored in three additional innings, including a four-run fifth, when Brandon Van Horn drove in three runs and Dalton Combs drove in one to help finish off the blowout.

San Jose starter Aaron Phillips (7-7) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Bryan Valdez (2-3) took the loss in the California League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and six hits over three innings.

Despite the loss, Visalia is 15-8 against San Jose this season.