Cantu, Avila lift Mexico over Tijuana in an 11-7 slugfest

MEXICO CITY (AP) -- Jorge Cantu homered twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair as the Diablos Rojos del Mexico beat the Toros de Tijuana 11-7 on Tuesday.

Emmanuel Avila doubled and singled twice with three runs for Mexico.

With the game tied 7-7, the Diablos Rojos took the lead for good with three runs in the sixth inning. Cantu hit a two-run home run en route to the three-run lead.

The Diablos Rojos tacked on another run in the seventh when David Vidal hit an RBI double, scoring Carlos Figueroa.

Francisco Rios (1-1) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Aaron Kurcz (1-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Ricky Alvarez doubled and singled twice, driving home three runs for the Toros.