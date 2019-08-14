Kunz’s single leads Orem to 3-1 win over Idaho Falls

OREM, Utah (AP) -- Justin Kunz hit a run-scoring single in the second inning, leading the Orem Owlz to a 3-1 win over the Idaho Falls Chukars on Tuesday.

Brandon White scored on the play to give the Owlz a 2-1 lead after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to third following singles by Morgan McCullough and Kunz.

The Owlz tacked on another run in the eighth when Jose Verrier scored on an error.

Matt Bower (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Idaho Falls starter Grant Gambrell (1-3) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.