Herron’s homer leads Lancaster to 9-4 win over Lake Elsinore

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) -- Jimmy Herron hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Lancaster JetHawks to a 9-4 win over the Lake Elsinore Storm on Tuesday.

The home run by Herron capped a four-run inning and gave the JetHawks a 4-1 lead after LeeMarcus Boyd scored on a sacrifice earlier in the inning.

The JetHawks later added two runs in the fourth and three in the fifth. In the fourth, Boyd scored on an error, while Ryan Vilade drove in two runs and Boyd drove in one in the fifth.

Lancaster right-hander Will Gaddis (9-7) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing four runs on seven hits over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Jacob Nix (0-2) took the loss in the California League game after a rough outing in which he allowed nine runs and eight hits over 4 1/3 innings.