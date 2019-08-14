Peralta’s sacrifice leads AZL Indians Blue to 2-1 win over AZL Padres 2

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Victor Nova scored the go-ahead run in the sixth inning on a sacrifice hit by Wilfri Peralta, as the AZL Indians Blue beat the AZL Padres 2 2-1 on Wednesday.

Nova scored after he reached base on a forceout, advanced to second on a fielder's choice and then went to third on an error.

The sacrifice hit by Peralta scored Nova to give the AZL Indians Blue a 2-1 lead.

In the top of the third, AZL Indians Blue took the lead on a single by Pablo Jimenez that scored Michael Amditis. AZL Padres 2 answered in the bottom of the inning when Taylor Lomack hit an RBI single, driving in Anthony Nunez.

Randy Labaut (4-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Jose Garcia (3-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.