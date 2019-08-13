Sale reaches 2,000 strikeouts, BoSox edge Indians 7-6 in 10

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale delivers in the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in Cleveland. AP Photo

Jackie Bradley Jr. homered with one out in the 10th inning as the Boston Red Sox edged the Cleveland Indians 7-6 on Tuesday night after blowing a late lead and potential win for ace Chris Sale.

Rafael Devers had six hits — four doubles — and made a costly error at third base for the Red Sox, who won for just the fourth time in 16 games.

Bradley drove a 2-0 pitch from Nick Wittgren (4-1) over the wall in right field for his 14th homer, allowing the Red Sox to hang on.

It was anything but easy as Boston blew a 6-1 lead over the final four innings, costing Sale his seventh win on a night when he also made history by getting to 2,000 career strikeouts faster than any other pitcher.

Brandon Workman (9-1) got the win despite letting the Indians tie it in the ninth on All-Star Francisco Lindor's RBI double. Andrew Cashner, acquired last month from Baltimore, worked the 10th for his first career save in the right-hander's 10th major league season.

The Indians nearly pulled off their third straight dramatic win, but a bad base-running decision by Lindor in the ninth sabotaged a late rally. After skipping into second base in celebration as Greg Allen scored after hitting a leadoff single and stealing second, Lindor then got daring.

With rookie Oscar Mercado at the plate and just one, Lindor inexplicably tried to swipe third and was thrown out. Mercado then flew out, ending the Indians' final threat.

Carlos Santana homered for the third straight game and Franmil Reyes connected for the Indians, 43-18 since June 4 and fighting Minnesota for first place in the AL Central.

Sale came in needing five strikeouts to reach 2,000. He struck out the side in the first, added his fourth in the second and Sale reached the plateau in the third by fanning rookie Oscar Mercado for the final out with a wicked, 81 mph slider.

According to information provided by the Red Sox, Sale bettered Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez's mark by getting to 2,000 Ks in 1,626 innings. Martinez reached it in 1,711 1/3 innings, Randy Johnson took 1,733 1/3 innings and Max Scherzer 1,784.

Career strikeout leader Nolan Ryan (5,714) needed 1,865 2/3 innings.

Down 6-1 heading into the sixth against Sale, who dominated them for the first five innings, the Indians figured to be in deep trouble.

But Cleveland got a two-run homer by Reyes in the sixth, which came after Sale walked Carlos Santana with two outs. Then, in the seventh, the error by Devers opened the door for the Indians to score twice and chase Sale.

The Red Sox wasted no time getting to Indians starter Mike Clevinger, who allowed a career-high 11 hits in 4 2/3 innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: LHP David Price (left wrist cyst) played catch for the second day in a row and manager Alex Cora said he will be examined Wednesday to determine a timetable for his return. He is eligible to come off the 10-day injured list Thursday.

Indians: RHP Carlos Carrasco threw a bullpen session and did fielding work, more positive developments in his battle with leukemia. Manager Terry Francona said Carrasco, out since June 5, wants to pitch to live hitters Friday, but needs medical clearance. "The fact that he feels he's ready to do that is tremendous," he said. "Even if this just helps him feel better, that's OK with us."

UP NEXT

Indians: RHP Shane Bieber (12-4, 3.28 ERA) makes his team-high 25th start. The All-Star Game MVP is 6-1 with a 2.40 ERA over his last eight outings.

Red Sox: Have not announced a starter.