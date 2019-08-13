Rizer’s triple leads Delmarva to 10-9 win over West Virginia

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) -- Johnny Rizer hit a run-scoring triple in the seventh inning to give the Delmarva Shorebirds a 10-9 win over the West Virginia Power on Tuesday.

JC Encarnacion scored on the play after he hit a single with two outs.

Earlier in the inning, Nick Horvath hit a home run to tie the game 9-9.

Encarnacion singled three times, scoring three runs in the win.

Juan Echevarria (3-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Elias Espino (2-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Julio Rodriguez homered, doubled and singled, driving home six runs for the Power. Ryan Ramiz singled twice, scoring three runs.