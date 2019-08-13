Muckenhirn helps to shut out Richmond, Bowie wins 2-0

BOWIE, Md. (AP) -- Zach Muckenhirn and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Bowie Baysox topped the Richmond Flying Squirrels 2-0 in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Muckenhirn (3-4) went two scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out two to pick up the win. Ryan Halstead (2-5) went four innings, allowing one run and two hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out five and walked one.

Bowie scored its runs when Cedric Mullins hit a sacrifice fly in the third inning and Jesmuel Valentin hit an RBI single in the sixth.

The Flying Squirrels were held off the scoreboard for the 16th time this season, while the Baysox's staff recorded their 15th shutout of the year.

Bowie improved to 11-5 against Richmond this season.