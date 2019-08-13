Wagaman hits walk-off double, Charleston beats Columbia 1-0

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- Eric Wagaman had a walk-off double with one out in the ninth inning, as the Charleston RiverDogs defeated the Columbia Fireflies 1-0 on Tuesday.

Josh Stowers scored the game-winning run after he reached base with a single and advanced to third on a double by Wagaman.

Charleston starter Luis Medina struck out 10 and walked one while allowing two hits over seven scoreless innings. Daniel Ramos (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Willy Taveras (5-11) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

The Fireflies were held off the scoreboard for the 12th time this season, while the RiverDogs' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.

With the win, Charleston improved to 14-6 against Columbia this season.