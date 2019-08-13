Feliz, Minjarez and Perez shut out Salem-Keizer, Tri-City wins 2-0

PASCO, Wash. (AP) -- Ignacio Feliz, Felix Minjarez and Ramon Perez combined for a shutout as the Tri-City Dust Devils defeated the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes 2-0 on Monday.

Feliz (2-2) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked two while allowing three hits over five scoreless innings. Travis Perry (3-2) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and five hits in the Northwest League game. He also struck out seven and walked two.

Tri-City scored its runs on two RBI doubles by Logan Driscoll.

Driscoll doubled twice and singled, driving home two runs in the win.

The Volcanoes were held scoreless for the second time this season, while the Dust Devils' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.