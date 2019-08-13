Gomez, Layer lift AZL Giants Orange over AZL Giants Black 15-4

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Abdiel Layer hit a two-run home run and had three hits, driving in three, and Jesus Gomez pitched five scoreless innings as the AZL Giants Orange beat the AZL Giants Black 15-4 on Tuesday.

Gomez (3-1) allowed two hits while striking out six and walking one to get the win.

AZL Giants Orange had three big innings in the blowout victory, scoring five runs in the second inning, then adding four more in the third and fifth innings.

The key inning was the second, when Omar Medina and Javeyan Williams hit two-run singles.

Freddery Paulino (1-3) went one inning, allowing seven runs and five hits in the Arizona League game. He also struck out two and walked two.

With the win, AZL Giants Orange improved to 5-1 against AZL Giants Black this season.