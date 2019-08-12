Gonsolin, McKinstry lift Okla. City over Reno 12-2

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Zach McKinstry homered and had two hits, driving in two, and Tony Gonsolin struck out nine hitters over five innings as the Oklahoma City Dodgers beat the Reno Aces 12-2 on Monday.

Gonsolin (2-4) picked up the win after he walked three while allowing two hits.

Okla. City batted around in the fifth inning, sending 13 batters to the plate and scoring nine runs, including a three-run home run by Jedd Gyorko and a solo home run by McKinstry.

The Dodgers later added a run in the sixth and two in the eighth. In the sixth, Gavin Lux hit a solo home run, while Connor Joe hit a two-run home run in the eighth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Joel Payamps (2-2) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing six runs and six hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out six and walked one.

For the Aces, Carlos Asuaje singled twice, scoring two runs.